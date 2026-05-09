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Riveting final day at North West 200

Storm Stacey took a brilliant win in the Superstock class on his North West 200 debut this afternoon.

The English rider held off the challenge of runner-up Michael Dunlop to win by 1.26 seconds after a stunning last-lap battle.

Dunlop took victory in a twice red-flagged Supersport race to claim the ninth win of his career at the event earlier today.

The first attempt to run that race was halted when Ian Hutchinson came off without injury at the Mill Road roundabout and then the second staging was stopped on the fifth lap after an incident at the same section involving Richard Cooper and Paul Jordan, both also unhurt.

The results were taken after four laps, leaving Dunlop the winner on his V2 Ducati, his third Supersport victory over the Triangle circuit.

Glenn Irwin held off the challenge of Dean Harrison to seal his 12th race win in the first Superbike race of the day.

The Carrickfergus rider had won 11 races in a row in the feature class between 2017 and 2024 before deciding to opt out of the event last year.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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