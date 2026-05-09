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Tyrone stay top of Nickey Rackard Cup thanks to dominant win over neighbours Fermanagh

Tyrone have beaten Fermanagh 3-21 to 2-13 in today’s Nickey Rackard Cup clash in Garvaghey.

First-half goals from Niall McGarel and Ciaran Magill left the Red Hand outfit in a commanding 2-15 to 0-06 lead at the interval.

A third goal from Rory Weir in the second-half was the icing on the cake in a dominant performance.

Stephen McGarry’s team still have a 100% record in the competition and sit top of the standings with a Nickey Rackard Cup Final to look forward to at Croke Park.

Here’s McGarry speaking to Francis Mooney at full time…

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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