Ambulance workers prepare to escalate industrial action if enhanced pay scaled aren’t delivered

Ambulance workers are prepared to escalate industrial action if enhanced pay scales aren’t delivered, according to Unite.

The trade union, along with SIPTU, will engage in talks with the HSE and National Ambulance Service tomorrow, following the cancellation of a 48-hour work stoppage that was due to take place this coming Tuesday.

Unite is warning, if no “meaningful progress” is made tomorrow, it will go ahead with a 72-hour stoppage on the 26th of May.

Regional Officer Eoin Drummey says the public have shown great support for the paramedics: