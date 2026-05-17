Communities and families plunged into the ‘pits of grief’ following fatal collisions in Donegal

Communities and families have been plunged into the ‘pits of grief’, following the deaths of three people on Donegal roads this weekend.
A man in his 20s has died after his car crashed on the R238 in Ardmore, Muff at around 9.45 last night.
He was rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry in a critical condition, but has since passed away.
The road has been closed for a forensic examination, and any witnesses are asked to contact Gardaí.
Meanwhile, two young men were killed, and four other people were injured in a separate crash on the N15 near Donegal Town yesterday.
Local Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty says his thoughts are with those affected: