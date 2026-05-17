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Armagh win Ulster title after extra time in Clones

Armagh have been crowned Ulster Senior Football Champions after a 2-28 to 0-25 extra-time win over Monaghan in Clones this evening.

The Orchard County led 0-13 to 0-11 at the break and a Tiernan Kelly goal in the second-half set them on their way to a commanding lead.

However, the Farney County roared back into the contest and it finished level in normal time at 1-21 to 0-24.

Oisin O’Neill hit the net for Armagh in the first half of extra-time which paved the path for the nine-point win.

It’s Armagh’s first provincial title since 2008 having been beaten in the previous three Ulster Finals.

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