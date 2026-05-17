Coleman in latest Ireland squad which sees call-ups for four LOI players

In a week where he announced his impending retirement from playing club football for Everton, Killybegs native Seamus Coleman has been named in a 24-man squad for Ireland’s upcoming international friendly double-header against Qatar and Canada.

Heimir Hallgrimmson’s squad also features a strong domestic contingent, with four League of Ireland players called up.

Shamrock Rovers duo Ed McGinty and Adam Brennan are included alongside Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy and Cork City goalkeeper Conor Brann.

Five players have received their first senior call-ups: Lecce defender Corrie Ndaba, Newcastle United’s Alex Murphy, Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Gilbert, Tondela’s Joe Hodge and Tottenham Hotspur striker Mason Melia.

After club duties with Benfica ruled him out of the recent training camp in Murcia, forward Jaden Umeh is set for his first involvement with the senior squad and will be available for both fixtures.

In defensive reinforcements, Andrew Omobamidele returns to the squad following a run of impressive form for Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Additionally, Hibernian striker Owen Elding will link up with the group for the window – while Elding is not yet eligible to feature in match action as he awaits the final stages of his eligibility process, expected to be completed this summer, the Head Coach has invited him to integrate with the senior environment.

Ireland will host Qatar at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, May 28th, before travelling to Montreal to face Canada on Friday, June 5th (local time).

Republic of Ireland Squad – Qatar and Canada:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Ed McGinty (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Brann (Cork City)*, Mark Travers (Everton)**

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Liam Scales (Celtic), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Strasbourg), Corrie Ndaba (Lecce), James Abankwah (Watford), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion)*, Alan Browne (Middlesbrough), Finn Azaz (Southampton), Joe Hodge (Tondela), Alex Gilbert (Middlesbrough), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians).

Attackers: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Jaden Umeh (Benfica), Mason Melia (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Adam Brennan (Shammrock Rovers).

*Qatar match only

**Canada match only

Please Note: Owen Elding (Hibernian) will join the squad for training purposes only.

Fixtures – International Friendly

28/05 – Republic of Ireland v Qatar, 7.45pm, Aviva Stadium

06/06 – Canada v Republic of Ireland, 00.30am (7.30pm 05/06 Local), Stadium Saputo