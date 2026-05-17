McMonagle hits four as Letterkenny Rovers win Brian McCormick Cup

Letterkenny Rovers defeated Kilmacrennan Celtic 6-1 in the Brian McCormick Cup Final at Diamond Park in Ballyare this afternoon.

The sides were level at the break after Nathan Bonner had cancelled out Lee McMonagle’s opener.

Rovers ran riot in the second-half with McMonagle adding three more to his tally and BJ Banda and Simon McGlynn getting the other goals.

Diarmaid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

In the other game at Diamond Park today, Keadue Rovers secured their status in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division next year thanks to a 3-1 win over Castlefin Celtic.