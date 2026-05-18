Bloody Sunday Justice Committee receives the first ever DCSDC Mayor’s Medal

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí­ McHugh, presented the first ever Mayor’s Medal to the Bloody Sunday Justice Committee at a special reception held in the Guildhall at the weekend.

The Mayor’s Medal is a new initiative agreed by Council which allows each sitting Mayor, during their term in office, to recognise an individual or organisation at their discretion for exceptional contribution or service to the community.

Presenting the medal, Mayor Councillor Ruairi­ McHugh said he was proud to recognise the Committee’s tireless work in campaigning for truth and justice following the events of Bloody Sunday.

He said the Committee has shown extraordinary dignity, resilience, and determination in their tireless campaign for truth and justice on behalf of the victims and families of Bloody Sunday, ensuring that the voices of those affected were heard and never forgotten.

He added he hopes future Mayors will continue this tradition of presenting the Mayor’s Medal to individuals and organisations who have made such a meaningful contribution to our city and district.

Accepting the award on behalf of the Bloody Sunday Justice Committee, John Kelly said this recognition means a great deal to all the families and campaigners, and the committee is proud to accept this medal in memory of those who lost their lives and all those affected by Bloody Sunday.

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Release in full –

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, presented the first ever Mayor’s Medal to the Bloody Sunday Justice Committee at a special reception held in the Guildhall on Friday.

The Mayor’s Medal is a new initiative agreed by Council which allows each sitting Mayor, during their term in office, to recognise an individual or organisation at their discretion for exceptional contribution or service to the community.

The Bloody Sunday Justice Committee is the first recipient of this honour.

Presenting the medal, Mayor Councillor Ruairí McHugh said he was proud to recognise the Committee’s tireless work in campaigning for truth and justice following the events of Bloody Sunday. He said: “It is a huge honour for me, as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, to present the very first Mayor’s Medal to the Bloody Sunday Justice Committee. This is a deeply significant and proud moment in my Mayoral year. The Committee have shown extraordinary dignity, resilience, and determination in their tireless campaign for truth and justice on behalf of the victims and families of Bloody Sunday.

“For decades they carried forward their campaign with courage and integrity, ensuring that the voices of those affected were heard and never forgotten. They are truly deserving recipients of this recognition. I also hope that future Mayors will continue this tradition of presenting the Mayor’s Medal to individuals and organisations who have made such a meaningful contribution to our city and district.”

Accepting the award on behalf of the Bloody Sunday Justice Committee, John Kelly said: “We are hugely honoured to receive the first Mayor’s Medal from Derry City and Strabane District Council. This recognition means a great deal to all the families and campaigners who have dedicated themselves to the pursuit of truth, justice and accountability over many decades. We are proud to accept this medal in memory of those who lost their lives and all those affected by Bloody Sunday. Their dignity, courage and perseverance have always been at the heart of this campaign.”