INHFA concerned that rule changes could make CAP less accessible to small farmers

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association is seeking assurances that the Common Agricultural Policy after 2028 will be an inclusive programme that supports all farmers.

At present, CAP supports over 113,000 farmers in Ireland, but the INHFA’s Donegal based Chair Phelim Molloy says some of the changes being mooted would freeze a number of farmers out of the scheme, particularly in areas like Donegal.

In particular, there are concerns around stocking density, with the INHFA saying as many as 90,000 farmers, or 80%, could be left without CAP support.

Phelim Molloy says this must not become the preserve of an elite………………