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Irish people among the healthiest in the EU – Report

Irish people are among the healthiest in the EU.

That’s according to the Department of Health, which has published a report detailing all the key health trends.

For the fourth year in a row, Ireland has the highest self-reported health status in the EU, with around 8 in 10 rating their health as good or very good.

The ‘Health in Ireland: Key Trends 2025’ report finds just over a quarter of the population is living with a long-standing illness or health problem – around 25 per cent lower than the EU average.

 

Life expectancy is also up, with men now living two years longer than in 2015, reaching about 81 years old and women living over a year longer to 85 years old.

Cancer was the biggest killer in 2024, accounting for 38 per cent of deaths, however cancer related deaths have decreased significantly over the last decade.

In more good news, there’s now over 14,400 doctors employed in the public health service, an increase of almost two thirds since 2016.

Public health expenditure has also doubled from 2015 to 2024.

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