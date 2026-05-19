66% failure rate in Donegal septic tank inspections – EPA

Almost six in 10 septic tanks failed environmental inspections last year, according to a new EPA report.

The agency says many faulty systems are putting drinking water wells and rivers at risk from contamination.

More than 1,400 inspections were carried out nationally, with issues including leaks, illegal discharges and poor maintenance identified.

In Donegal, 126 out of 137 required inspections took place, with a failure rate of 66%. Of those, 77% were fixed.

Homeowners can apply for grants of up to 12-thousand euro to fix defective systems.

Noel Byrne, Project Manager with the EPA, is urging people to maintain their septic tanks……………..

You can read the report HERE