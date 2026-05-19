Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

66% failure rate in Donegal septic tank inspections – EPA

Almost six in 10 septic tanks failed environmental inspections last year, according to a new EPA report.

The agency says many faulty systems are putting drinking water wells and rivers at risk from contamination.

More than 1,400 inspections were carried out nationally, with issues including leaks, illegal discharges and poor maintenance identified.

In Donegal, 126 out of 137 required inspections took place, with a failure rate of 66%. Of those, 77% were fixed.

Homeowners can apply for grants of up to 12-thousand euro to fix defective systems.

Noel Byrne, Project Manager with the EPA, is urging people to maintain their septic tanks……………..

You can read the report HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2026-05-19 071713
News, Audio, Top Stories

HIQA receives 37 complaints regarding nursing home ‘evictions’

19 May 2026
Screenshot 2026-05-19 070931
News, Audio, Top Stories

66% failure rate in Donegal septic tank inspections – EPA

19 May 2026
Jimmy Kavanagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kavanagh seeks community funding for town park wardens

19 May 2026
Daniel McCrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

McCrossan hits out at Executive during Assembly debate

19 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2026-05-19 071713
News, Audio, Top Stories

HIQA receives 37 complaints regarding nursing home ‘evictions’

19 May 2026
Screenshot 2026-05-19 070931
News, Audio, Top Stories

66% failure rate in Donegal septic tank inspections – EPA

19 May 2026
Jimmy Kavanagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kavanagh seeks community funding for town park wardens

19 May 2026
Daniel McCrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

McCrossan hits out at Executive during Assembly debate

19 May 2026
Ashlea Harkin
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Inishowen collision named as 25-year-old Ashlea (Ash) Harkin

18 May 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, May 18th

18 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube