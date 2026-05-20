Former Donegal Junior League Chairman John Joe McCafferty passes away

“The Donegal Junior League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague, John Joe McCafferty, former Chairperson of the Donegal Junior League.

The Donegal Junior League has paid tribute to former Chairperson John Joe McCafferty following his passing this afternoon.

John Joe was a towering figure in Donegal soccer for decades and gave extraordinary service to the league and to football throughout the county.

As Chairperson, he was unwavering in his commitment to the league, never missing a meeting and always encouraging others to play their part in the running of the game he loved.

Before his years in the League, John Joe was a highly respected manager with Glenea United, where he enjoyed great success and guided the club back to the Premier Division in the early 1980s.

His passion for local football, dedication to the game, and advocacy for the continued development of soccer in Donegal earned him enormous respect across the county and beyond.

Away from football, John Joe was a proud family man, a hardworking bus driver, a farmer and proud of the Irish language but to us he was a true Donegal League legend whose presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

John Joe’s loyalty, leadership, friendship, and contribution to the Donegal Junior League will never be forgotten.