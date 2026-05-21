Letterkenny Athletic Club launches fundraising draw

Letterkenny Athletic Club has officially launched its new community fundraising draw.

As one of the region’s most successful sporting institutions, the club is relying on local support to ensure it can continue providing top-tier athletic opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

Founded in 1972, Letterkenny AC has been a cornerstone of local life for decades. The club has proudly helped thousands of people – from juveniles to master’s athletes – stay active, healthy, and connected. More than just a place to run, Letterkenny AC is a vital community hub that instils discipline, confidence, and camaraderie in the town’s youth, while representing Letterkenny with pride on the national and international stage.

Like many volunteer-led organisations, the club relies heavily on the generosity of the public and local businesses to keep the club running.

Speaking at the launch at the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny AC Chairman, Raymond Birch, said: “We are asking for the people of Letterkenny and beyond to support our draw. It’s been quite a while since we embarked on a fundraising initiative, so we are hoping for a good response to the draw. The people of Letterkenny have always been generous when it comes to supporting the club and we are extremely grateful of that. We are asking the community to get behind this draw and help the club to continue to develop and expand.”

“We have seen a huge growth in numbers in recent years at Letterkenny AC – there are around 600 members currently registered. Every ticket bought will go directly to improving our facilities for our athletes and members. The funds raised will help to develop young athletes through coaching and programmes and will ensure that we keep participation accessible for everyone in the community,” the chairman added.

Tickets for the fundraising draw are priced at €20, and three tickets for €50. First prize is €10,000 in cash, second prize is €2,000 and third prize is €1,000. The draw is set to take place on Saturday, October 31st, 2026.

Tickets can be purchased by following the following link: https://www.winwithlac.ie/