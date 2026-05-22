Bradley calls for the restoration of services at the Civil Registration Office in Buncrana

The HSE is being urged to continue to facilitate the registration of births, deaths, and marriages within the Primary Care centre in Buncrana.

The Leas Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Cllr Fionán Bradley says the HSE attempted to close the Civil Registration Office in Buncrana in March, but following a meeting with himself and Minister Charlie Mc Conalogue, they agreed to maintain an outreach service on a trial basis.

That’s gone from once a week to once a fortnight, and now the HSE says due to staffing pressures, it will go to once a month overt the summer.

Cllr Bradley says there is a clear demand for the service which needs to be met…………..

Release in full –

BRADLEY CALLS ON HSE TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE BASIC SERVICES IN INISHOWEN:

Leas Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD FF Cllr Fionán Bradley has called on the

HSE to continue to provide the Civil Registration Service (births, deaths, and

marriages) within the Primary Care centre in Buncrana. The HSE attempted to close

this office last March but following a meeting with myself and Minister Charlie Mc

Conalogue they relented on this position and agreed to maintain an outreach service

on a trial basis. Initially the office in Buncrana was to be open one day a week on a

Wednesday, this was then reduced to once a fortnight.

Following engagement I had with senior management within the HSE recently they

have informed me that “due to current and anticipated staffing pressures, including

the retirement of senior staff members and the need to prioritise statutory service

delivery … it will not be possible to continue this arrangement on a fortnightly basis.”

The HSE are now proposing to run the outreach service in Buncrana once a month

for the summer on June 10 th and July 15 th . They have said that “review of outreach

dates thereafter will be dependent upon progress with recruiting to upcoming vacant

posts.” At this stage I am calling on them to commit to the placement of a full-time

staff member in the Primary Care Centre in Buncrana as part of any recruitment

drive which they undertake.

As I have previously stated this service was available in

Buncrana for over 75 years. We now have a state-of-the-art primary care centre

which is a fantastic facility in the heart of Buncrana. To paraphrase the catchphrase,

it’s a case of “provide it and they will come” in relation to the civil registration service.

The HSE has confirmed that a total of 483 people from Inishowen obtained

appointments in the three CRS offices in Co. Donegal from 1 st January to 15 th May.

The reason only 9% of Inishowen people used the service in Inishowen is because

of a lack of available appointments. It is my firm belief that if the CRS was fully

restored to the Primary Care Centre in Buncrana that figure would be close to 95%.

I

would encourage as many people as possible to use the service in Buncrana and

those from Inishowen who obtain appointments in Letterkenny or Stranorlar should

make it abundantly clear that their preference would be to use the service in

Inishowen.