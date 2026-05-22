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Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water main in Gaoth Dobhair

Uisce Éireann says it is working to restore water supply to customers in Gaoth Dobhair and surrounding areas following a burst to a trunk water main supplying the area.

Crews are on site carrying out repair works; however, the burst is impacting supply to some homes and businesses in Gaoth Dobhair this morning.

Adrian Gillespie of Uisce Éireann said work is ongoing to restore supply as quickly as possible.

“We understand the inconvenience caused by an unplanned outage such as this and would like to thank customers impacted for their patience while crews carry out essential repair works. Every effort is being made to complete repairs as quickly and safely as possible.”

It is expected that repairs will be complete by 3pm this afternoon. Typically, Mr Gillespie says it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network as the network recharges.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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