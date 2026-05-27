Huge medal haul for Rilion Gracie Ireland Jiu-Jitsu members

Rilion Gracie Ireland Jiu-jitsu Team had a successful 2026 Irish Open in the national sports arena, Blanchardstown Dublin last weekend.

Students from RGI HQ (Letterkenny), Donegal Town (Bryan Gorman)and Omagh (William Timoney) made their journey to Dublin and managed to take home numerious titles to Donegal

6 Team trophies – 1st Master Gi, 1st Master Nogi, 1st Female Gi, 1st Female Nogi, 2nd Adults Gi AND 2nd Adults Nogi.

They also secured over thirty Irish Champion medals from Kids to Adults :

Kids

Orla Cullen -Gold Medal – Gi

Luke Cullen -Gold Medal – Gi

Liam Og Cullen -Silver Medal – Gi

Casey Coyle -Silver Medal – Gi, Gold Medal – Nogi

Teens (Donegal Town)

Zak Porter Silver medal – Gi

Adult Results

Letterkenny

Male Gi results

Steven Devenney |Black Belt | Open class | Silver

Igor Antypchenko | White Belt | Division | Gold

Mikey Harkin | Blue Belt | Division | silver

Andy Lynch | Blue Belt | Division | Bronze

Garry Gorman | Blue Belt | Division |Gold| Open Class | Gold

Igor Khleborodov | Blue Belt | Division | Gold

Rory Timoney | Purple Belt | Division |Gold

Valentin Ciobanu | Purple Belt | Division | Gold

Raymond Hultman | Brown Belt | Division | Bronze

Male NoGi results

Igor Khleborodov | Blue Belt | Division | Gold

Mikey Harkin | Blue Belt | Division | Gold

Andy Lynch | Blue Belt | Division | Gold

Valentin Ciobanu | Purple Belt | Division | Gold

Female Gi results

Mary O Donnell | Blue Belt | Division | Gold | Open class | Gold

Carla Lynch | Blue Belt | Open class | Bronze

Bernie Coyle | Purple Belt | Division Gold| Open Class | Gold

Female Nogi

Lucy Diver | Blue Belt | Division | Gold

Mary O Donnell | Blue Belt | Division |Gold| Open Class | Gold

Donegal Town Gi results

Igors Dedovs | Black Belt| Division | Silver | Open Class | Bronze

James Ward | White Belt | Division | Gold

Marcus Mundy | White Belt| Division | Silver

Josh Laffan | Purple Belt| Division | Gold

Jack Bronsan | Brown Belt | Division | Gold | Open Class | Bronze

Donegal Town Nogi results

James Ward | White Belt | Division | Gold

Omagh Gi Results

Ewan Suttle | White Belt | Division | Gold

Niall Birney | Blue Belt | Division | Bronze

Patrick Mohan | Blue Belt | Division | Gold | Open Class | Bronze

Danny Tourish | Blue Belt | Open Class | Gold

Barry Gallen | Brown Belt | Division | Gold | Open Class | Gold

Omagh Nogi results

Ewan Suttle | White Belt | Division | Gold

Danny Tourish | Blue Belt | Open Class | Silver

A massive well done to all the students that competed over the weekend, some of the students stepped out onto the competition mats for the first time.

Some of them hadn’t competed in a while and was nice to see them back on the mats.

Nice to see the growth of the sport in the North West of Ireland, easy to say we can keep up with the bigger academies in Dublin and surroundings.

Head Coach Brian would like to thank all the Students and all the other coaches for what the team has achieved to date.