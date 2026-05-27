Huge medal haul for Rilion Gracie Ireland Jiu-Jitsu members

Rilion Gracie Ireland Jiu-jitsu Team had a successful 2026 Irish Open in the national sports arena, Blanchardstown Dublin last weekend.
Students from RGI HQ (Letterkenny), Donegal Town (Bryan Gorman)and Omagh (William Timoney) made their journey to Dublin and managed to take home numerious titles to Donegal
6 Team trophies – 1st Master Gi, 1st Master Nogi, 1st Female Gi, 1st Female Nogi, 2nd Adults Gi AND 2nd Adults Nogi.
They also secured over thirty Irish Champion medals from Kids to Adults :
Kids
Orla Cullen -Gold Medal – Gi
Luke Cullen -Gold Medal – Gi
Liam Og Cullen -Silver Medal – Gi
Casey Coyle -Silver Medal – Gi, Gold Medal – Nogi
Teens (Donegal Town)
Zak Porter Silver medal – Gi
Adult Results
Letterkenny
Male Gi results
Steven Devenney |Black Belt | Open class | Silver
Igor Antypchenko | White Belt | Division | Gold
Mikey Harkin | Blue Belt | Division | silver
Andy Lynch | Blue Belt | Division | Bronze
Garry Gorman | Blue Belt | Division |Gold| Open Class | Gold
Igor Khleborodov | Blue Belt | Division | Gold
Rory Timoney | Purple Belt | Division |Gold
Valentin Ciobanu | Purple Belt | Division | Gold
Raymond Hultman | Brown Belt | Division | Bronze
Male NoGi results
Igor Khleborodov | Blue Belt | Division | Gold
Mikey Harkin | Blue Belt | Division | Gold
Andy Lynch | Blue Belt | Division | Gold
Valentin Ciobanu | Purple Belt | Division | Gold
Female Gi results
Mary O Donnell | Blue Belt | Division | Gold | Open class | Gold
Carla Lynch | Blue Belt | Open class | Bronze
Bernie Coyle | Purple Belt | Division Gold| Open Class | Gold
Female Nogi
Lucy Diver | Blue Belt | Division | Gold
Mary O Donnell | Blue Belt | Division |Gold| Open Class | Gold
Donegal Town Gi results
Igors Dedovs | Black Belt| Division | Silver | Open Class | Bronze
James Ward | White Belt | Division | Gold
Marcus Mundy | White Belt| Division | Silver
Josh Laffan | Purple Belt| Division | Gold
Jack Bronsan | Brown Belt | Division | Gold | Open Class | Bronze
Donegal Town Nogi results
James Ward | White Belt | Division | Gold
Omagh Gi Results
Ewan Suttle | White Belt | Division | Gold
Niall Birney | Blue Belt | Division | Bronze
Patrick Mohan | Blue Belt | Division | Gold | Open Class | Bronze
Danny Tourish | Blue Belt | Open Class | Gold
Barry Gallen | Brown Belt | Division | Gold | Open Class | Gold
Omagh Nogi results
Ewan Suttle | White Belt | Division | Gold
Danny Tourish | Blue Belt | Open Class | Silver
A massive well done to all the students that competed over the weekend, some of the students stepped out onto the competition mats for the first time.
Some of them hadn’t competed in a while and was nice to see them back on the mats.
Nice to see the growth of the sport in the North West of Ireland, easy to say we can keep up with the bigger academies in Dublin and surroundings.
Head Coach Brian would like to thank all the Students and all the other coaches for what the team has achieved to date.