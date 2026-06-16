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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday June 16th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday June 16th………………….

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News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday June 16th

16 June 2026
Mobile Phone 3
News

Gardai in Donegal warn of new mobile phone scam

16 June 2026
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News

1988 murder of UDR man in Castlederg remembered in the Assembly

16 June 2026
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Man charged in relation to serious assault in Derry

16 June 2026
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Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday June 16th

16 June 2026
Mobile Phone 3
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Gardai in Donegal warn of new mobile phone scam

16 June 2026
Screenshot 2026-06-16 162301
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1988 murder of UDR man in Castlederg remembered in the Assembly

16 June 2026
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Man charged in relation to serious assault in Derry

16 June 2026
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Urban speed limit review consultation launched

16 June 2026
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Viable pipe bomb found on Derry’s Nelson Drive

16 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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