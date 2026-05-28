Omagh St. Enda’s to unveil Thady Turbitt Stand this weekend

An inter county career spanning nearly three decades and a lifetimes dedication to Omagh St Enda’s will be celebrated at O’Neill’s Healy Park this Saturday when the grandstand there will be dedicated to the memory of the late Thady Turbett.

Classed as one of the all time great goalkeepers, Thady passed away in July 2021 aged 92, just weeks after his final public appearance to open the Caife 32 facility at his beloved club.

In his career the cap-wearing ‘keeper won six Tyrone senior championship titles, including Omagh’s first in 1948, two Ulster championships 1956 and 1957 and of course represented Ulster and Ireland between the posts.

Now there will be a long lasting nod to his memory and his exploits with the Thady Turbett Stand emblazoned on the stand with an iconic goalkeeping stance taken from a photograph in action with Tyrone in the 1950s.

A small team under the guidance of former Chairman Conor Sally have been working on the project since before Christmas in conjunction with the family.

The design work is from Niall Laird, signage from signal signs and a granite plaque from the skilled hand of Patsy Kerlin all set to mark this historic occasion.

The blessing and dedication service is set to be a fitting memorial itself for Omagh and and Turbett family.

Goalkeepers from Tyrone and Omagh’s past are invited with Fr Peter Mc Cawille carrying out the religious aspect with musical contributions from St Eugene’s Brass and Reed band that Thady and the Turbett family have so many connections.

Thady’s wife Teresa and family will unveil the plaque.

To start the day a special challenge football match between Omagh and Enniskillen Gaels under 16s goes ahead.

The gaels side managed by Thady’s son Thaddeus featuring grandsons of Thady, former Omagh man Sean Young and the late great Mick Brewster who played for Omagh alongside Thady.

The game starts at 2-30pm with the blessing and dedication following on at 4pm.

The club then host refreshments, the all Ireland U-20 final will be on the big screen with the event rounded off with a one off goalkeepers chat event.

Many players who played alongside Thady with Tyrone and Omagh will be in attendance while officials from the St Enda’s club will be joined by those from Tyrone GAA and Ulster as the magnitude of Thady’s contribution to the GAA across the Country is recognised.

LEGACY

When you start talking about Thady Turbett you can set aside his goalkeeping excellence and ability, a man who many still believe was Tyrone’s if not Irelands greatest ever goalkeeper in his trademark cap from 1947 to 1963. Thady was more.

A man who dedicated his life to his family, his Church and of course gaelic football as a player, a coach and indeed administrator.

In terms of football though nothing made him happier than when he played or in later years when alongside Joe Mulryan coached, cajoled and guided so many young footballers securing numerous titles with Omagh but above all being the man in the cap on the sideline.

Born and raised in Gallows Hill Thady was one of thirteen Children. John, Jim, Gerry, Rosie, Paddy, Teresa, Ila, Kathleen, Frank, Bryan, Leo, Gene and Thady. Every one of the Turbett family held a proud, religious and national belief, identity was important to Thady as it has been to Father James senior and the entire Turbett connection.

The family had an association with Gaelic games long before St Enda’s, there were Turbett’s in the O’Neill’s, the Sarsfield’s, St Patrick’s and the Colemans, one of the most successful senior teams of their era.

Indeed Six of the boys all lined out for St Enda’s and three, Thady, Paddy and Gene played for Tyrone too and today the Turbett goalkeeping tradition continues as well as the family’s firmly established club and GAA links.

Thady stepped into goals at minor level but won the first of many honours, a Tyrone minor championship, at corner forward.

He will always be remembered as a goalkeeper though and a successful one at that. While the illustrious honour of an all Ireland title and the chance to play at Healy Park evaded him, perhaps his only regret.

Thady Turbett – Roll of Honour

6 x Tyrone Senior Championship (1948- 1952- 1953- 1954- 1957-1963)

4 x St Enda Cup (1951-1960-1962-1964)

1 x All County League 1959

5 x West Tyrone Championship (1948-1952-1954-1957-1959)

2 x West Tyrone League (1950-1961)

2 x Tyrone Minor Championship (1946- 1947)

2 x Ulster Senior Championship with Tyrone (1956- 1957)

3 x Railway Cup (1956-1960-1963)

1 x McKenna Cup (1957

1 x Gael Linn Cup

2 x Lagan Cup

Additionally, Thady represented Ireland twice in 1954 and 1958.