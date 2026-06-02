Donegal confirm MacCumhaill Park for All Ireland Championship

Donegal GAA have confirmed that the All Ireland Championship Round 2a fixture against Cork will be played at MacCumhaill Park on the weekend of the 13th/14th of June.

Donegal were drawn at home to the beaten Munster finalists in this morning’s draw.

The full fixture and ticket details are expected to be confirmed on Wednesday morning by the CCCC.

Uachtarán Jarlath Burns stating during the draw earlier that the Ballybofey venue is ready to host the game as he was informed by Donegal Chairperson Mary Coughlin.

MacCumhaill Park has been closed since last year for pitch surface and redevelopment work.

In the other ties in Round 2A Mark McHugh’s Westmeath will go to Galway, Tyrone welcome Mayo to Omagh, and Louth will host Armagh.

All-Ireland champions Kerry will make the trip to Kildare for Round 2B. Derry will host Meath, Dublin are away to Cavan, and Monaghan will host Roscommon.

The losers of those ties will be eliminated from this year’s Championship.

The winners of the 2A matches will go directly to the quarter-finals, while the losers in 2A will be paired against the winning teams from Round 2B.