Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donegal confirm MacCumhaill Park for All Ireland Championship

Donegal GAA have confirmed that the All Ireland Championship Round 2a fixture against Cork will be played at MacCumhaill Park on the weekend of the 13th/14th of June.

Donegal were drawn at home to the beaten Munster finalists in this morning’s draw.

The full fixture and ticket details are expected to be confirmed on Wednesday morning by the CCCC.

Uachtarán Jarlath Burns stating during the draw earlier that the Ballybofey venue is ready to host the game as he was informed by Donegal Chairperson Mary Coughlin.

MacCumhaill Park has been closed since last year for pitch surface and redevelopment work.

In the other ties in Round 2A Mark McHugh’s Westmeath will go to Galway, Tyrone welcome Mayo to Omagh, and Louth will host Armagh.

All-Ireland champions Kerry will make the trip to Kildare for Round 2B. Derry will host Meath, Dublin are away to Cavan, and Monaghan will host Roscommon.

The losers of those ties will be eliminated from this year’s Championship.

The winners of the 2A matches will go directly to the quarter-finals, while the losers in 2A will be paired against the winning teams from Round 2B.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
News, Audio

Cancer vaccine trial described as “extremely promising”

2 June 2026
Data-Centre
News

New Government report on data centres published

2 June 2026
Braade Strand
Top Stories, Audio, News

Cllr hits out at Braade Strand litter incident

2 June 2026
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Donaldson trial hears police interview from alleged victim

2 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
News, Audio

Cancer vaccine trial described as “extremely promising”

2 June 2026
Data-Centre
News

New Government report on data centres published

2 June 2026
Braade Strand
Top Stories, Audio, News

Cllr hits out at Braade Strand litter incident

2 June 2026
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Donaldson trial hears police interview from alleged victim

2 June 2026
baby birth
News, Top Stories

Births and deaths fall in Donegal during Q4 2025 – CSO

2 June 2026
Paul_Dunlop_Eileen_Doherty_UU at site visit at Trois Riverieres
News, Audio, Top Stories

Foundations to be tested under revised defective concrete standard

2 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube