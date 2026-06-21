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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Finn Harps confirm interest from a prospective investor

Finn Harps have confirmed that they have received an expression of interest from a prospective investor.

In October 2025, the board appointed Markham Capital and Sports Advisory Limited to lead a structured search for a suitable external investment partner.

They say that the process generated interest from several parties. However, meaningful progression required securing planning permission for the Donegal Community Stadium, which Donegal County Council granted in December 2025.

That planning approval has now enabled the club to advance discussions with the prospective investor to the point where they can be brought to shareholders for consideration.

Finn Harps confirmed that the prospective investor has indicated a willingness to provide the funding required for the club’s match-funding element of this stadium development.

They add that the proposal includes increased resources for the playing squad, additional funding for the club’s operational running, and the appointment of full-time coaching and support staff.

The proposal is set to be voted on at a special general meeting on July 5.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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