St. Eunan’s College pay tribute to student Tadhg Callaghan Carter

St. Eunan’s College has paid tribute to student Tadhg Callaghan Carter, who died following an incident at the Donegal International Rally yesterday.

The 15-year-old had just completed his Junior Cert examinations and was preparing to enter Fifth Year in September.

In a statement, the school says Tadhg was a “deeply valued and popular” member of the school community, and his loss will be felt deeply by his classmates, friends, teachers, and everyone who knew him.

St. Eunan’s College will open tomorrow (Monday 22nd) to support students, parents, staff and the whole school community from 11am.

A book of condolence will be available in the chapel and there will be a short prayer service at 12pm, followed by light refreshments in the College canteen and courtyard.