Stinger device deployed on suspect vehicle in Derry

A stinger device was deployed in an attempt to stop a suspect vehicle in Derry.

The black Mercedes 300 is believed to have been involved in several collisions in the city over recent months.

The vehicle was spotted on Buncrana Road at around 12.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The driver made off towards Derry at dangerous speeds and with a deflated rear tyre.

To minimise the risk to both the public and the driver, a pursuit was initiated by trained officers.

The Mercedes collided with an uninvolved member of the public’s vehicle as police attempted to force the dangerous vehicle to stop, causing damage but no injuries.

A stinger device was deployed in the Creggan area, in an attempt to bring the pursuit to a safe and controlled conclusion. Fearing for his own safety, one officer drew his weapon, but the driver of the Mercedes swerved and made off, narrowly avoiding another member of the public’s vehicle as he did so.

The vehicle was found abandoned just over the border minutes later.

Police are liaising with colleagues in An Garda Siochana as they seek the driver, and are carrying out forensic testing of the vehicle.