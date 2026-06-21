Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Stinger device deployed on suspect vehicle in Derry

A stinger device was deployed in an attempt to stop a suspect vehicle in Derry.

The black Mercedes 300 is believed to have been involved in several collisions in the city over recent months.

The vehicle was spotted on Buncrana Road at around 12.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The driver made off towards Derry at dangerous speeds and with a deflated rear tyre.

To minimise the risk to both the public and the driver, a pursuit was initiated by trained officers.

The Mercedes collided with an uninvolved member of the public’s vehicle as police attempted to force the dangerous vehicle to stop, causing damage but no injuries.

A stinger device was deployed in the Creggan area, in an attempt to bring the pursuit to a safe and controlled conclusion. Fearing for his own safety, one officer drew his weapon, but the driver of the Mercedes swerved and made off, narrowly avoiding another member of the public’s vehicle as he did so.

The vehicle was found abandoned just over the border minutes later.

Police are liaising with colleagues in An Garda Siochana as they seek the driver, and are carrying out forensic testing of the vehicle.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

tadhg callaghan carter
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Words fall silent in the face of such a tragedy’ – Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh

21 June 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Stinger device deployed on suspect vehicle in Derry

21 June 2026
tadgh callaghan carter (1)
News, Top Stories

St. Eunan’s College pay tribute to student Tadhg Callaghan Carter

21 June 2026
tadhg callaghan carter
News, Top Stories

Teenager killed in tragic Rally incident named as Tadhg Callaghan Carter

21 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

tadhg callaghan carter
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Words fall silent in the face of such a tragedy’ – Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh

21 June 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Stinger device deployed on suspect vehicle in Derry

21 June 2026
tadgh callaghan carter (1)
News, Top Stories

St. Eunan’s College pay tribute to student Tadhg Callaghan Carter

21 June 2026
tadhg callaghan carter
News, Top Stories

Teenager killed in tragic Rally incident named as Tadhg Callaghan Carter

21 June 2026
candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Cloud of grief over Donegal today’ following tragic death of teenager at the Donegal International Rally

21 June 2026
Karin Dubsky
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine environmentalist tells Donegal TD there is no sustainable level of salmon farming

21 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube