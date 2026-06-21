Teenager killed in tragic Rally incident named as Tadhg Callaghan Carter

The teenager who was killed in a tragic incident at the Donegal International Rally has been named as Tadhg Callaghan Carter.

Shortly before 5pm, Emergency Services and Gardaí were alerted following an incident involving a participating vehicle at Trentagh, close to Kilmacrennan.

15-year-old spectator Tadhg was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The local coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The road has since been reopened.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were present at ‘Location 15 on Special Stage 12 Gartan’ on Saturday 20th June 2026, particularly those with mobile phone or dash cam footage in the area, to get in touch with them at the Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.