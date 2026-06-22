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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Clarity on GoFundMe page in Tadhg Callaghan Carter’s name as all donors are refunded

The organiser of a GoFundMe appeal in Tadgh Callaghan Carter’s name has confirmed they have closed the fundraiser and arranged for all donations to be refunded in full.

They say they created the fundraiser with the sole intention of helping Tadhg’s family during an incredibly difficult time.

 

 

Earlier, concern had been raised about the page, with undertaker Charlie McClafferty posting on social media that Tadhg’s family had not authorised, approved or given permission for the initiative.

In a statement, GoFundMe say they swiftly identified this fundraiser yesterday, and worked with the campaign organiser. No funds were released, they say, and al donors are being refunded.

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