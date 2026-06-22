Man taken to hospital after jet ski incident off north Donegal coast

Emergency services were called out off the north Donegal coast yesterday afternoon following a jet ski incident at Rossapenna.

Shortly after 3.25pm, the Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Sub-Centre at Malin Head coordinated a response after reports that a man had fallen from a jet ski at Tramore Beach and entered the water.

The Mulroy Coast Guard Unit, the Rescue 118 helicopter and the National Ambulance Service were all tasked to the scene.

The casualty was recovered from the water before the arrival of Coast Guard crews and was assisted at the scene.

He was later transferred by Rescue 118 to Letterkenny University Hospital for further treatment.