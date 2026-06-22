New housing report shows price rises in Donegal

A new report from the REA shows that the price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in Donegal rose by 3.5% in the last three months.

Meanwhile the average price for a home in Bundoran rose by 2.3% to an average of €225,000, while prices in Milford rose 4.8% to €220,000.

The REA report also reveals that across the county the average time to reach sale agreed was five weeks.

It also notes that first-time buyers are becoming a notable demographic.

Roger McCarrick of REA McCarrick and Sons, Bundoran commented on the report saying that “The Northern Ireland market continues to have a strong influence in Donegal,”