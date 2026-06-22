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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 22nd

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 22nd……….

 

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News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 22nd

22 June 2026
Screenshot 2026-06-22 172221
News, Top Stories

Clarity on GoFundMe page in Tadhg Callaghan Carter’s name as all donors are refunded

22 June 2026
Buncrana community hospital
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Tenders for Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment due within days

22 June 2026
Rescue 118 1
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Man taken to hospital after jet ski incident off north Donegal coast

22 June 2026
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News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 22nd

22 June 2026
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Clarity on GoFundMe page in Tadhg Callaghan Carter’s name as all donors are refunded

22 June 2026
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22 June 2026
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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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