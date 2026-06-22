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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Warning over ‘fake’ GoFundMe page linked to Donegal tragedy

 

A warning’s been issued by a local Funeral Director regarding what’s been described as a ‘fake’ GoFundMe page in the name of Tadgh Callaghan Carter, the 15 year old who died following an incident at the rally over the weekend.

Charlie McClafferty is urging people not to donate to such a page under any circumstances and to report it immediately.

The undertaker has posted on social media that Tadhg’s family have not authorised, approved or given permission for this fundraiser.

At a time of immense grief, the post concludes situations like this cause additional distress and upset for the family and loved ones.

The page appears to have been taken down.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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