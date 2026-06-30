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Blue jellyfish return to Rossnowlagh Beach prompting safety warning

Blue jellyfish have been spotted at Rossnowlagh Beach, with visitors being urged to take care.

The unusual sightings were reported at Rossnowlagh Beach over the weekend, with similar appearances also noted at the same time last year.

They are expected to remain in the area for only a short period, with beachgoers most likely to see them near the water’s edge.

Friends Of Rossnowlagh group is urging the public not to touch them, as even washed-up jellyfish can still sting, and dog owners are also being urged to keep pets away.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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