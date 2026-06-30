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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Buncrana Gardai investigating damage to car on Main Street four weeks ago

Gardaí are appealing for information after a car was damaged in a collision in Buncrana at the start of the month.

On Tuesday June 2nd of June between 11am and 12 noon, a car was parked in a disabled bay opposite Ferris Lane on Main Street.

It’s believed to have been struck by a passing van and trailer between those times.

Damage was caused to the passenger side of the car and also to the wing mirror.

Anyone who may have travelled in that area between those times with a dash-cam is being to make the footage available.

Buncrana Gardaí may be contacted on 074-9320540 with any relevant information.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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