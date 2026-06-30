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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Damage to work equipment at Kilmacrennan building site

Gardaí are appealing for the assistance of the public in connection with an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the area of Ard Na Glaise, Kilmacrennan, in the early hours of Saturday last.

This happened between around 4:50am and 5:05am.

Gardaí say two Hitachi diggers that were parked up at the back of the estate on a building site were damaged between those times, and the glass was smashed on them.

Those who may have travelled in the area between 4:30am and 5:30am with a dash-cam, or who witnessed suspicious activity, are encouraged to contact Milford Garda Station.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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