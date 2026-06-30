Gardai investigate phone theft from Lisfannon car park

Gardai in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a mobile phone from a car at the Lisfannon Beach car park.

On Wednesday evening last, June 24th, between 6.30 and 7.15, a parked car was entered and a black Google Pixel 8A mobile phone was taken.

No damage was caused.

Gardai are urging anyone who noticed suspicious activity, or who may have travelled in that area with a dash-cam between those times to make the footage available to them.

Gardaí in Buncrana can be contacted on 074-9320540.