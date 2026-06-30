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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Information appeal after grave damage at Leck Cemetery

 

 

 

Following an incident of criminal damage which occurred at Leck Graveyard in Letterkenny, Gardaí are appealing for information.

This incident occurred between Monday the 15th of June and Tuesday the 23rd of June.

A grave in the graveyard was damaged at some stage between those dates.

Gardaí say the headstone appears to have been struck by a vehicle or a trailer, and it was dislodged from its position at the top of the grave.

Damage was also caused to the kerb surrounding the grave.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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