‘Into The West’ says Shared Island rail announcement represents a missed opportunity

The ‘Into The West’ rail campaign group says the exclusion of Donegal from last week’s announcement of €230m of Shared Island Funding for rail represents a huge missed opportunity for the county.

Chairperson Steve Bradley says initially, the campaign sought funding for a comprehensive feasibility study into the restoration of a Derry-Letterkenny rail line, but instead, what was announced was a significant amount of money which, in part, replaces money already committed by Stormont for the maintenance of the region’s existing rail network.

Mr Bradley says the lack of reference to Donegal in the announcement is disappointing………..

ITW Release –

Shared Island Announcement “A Missed Opportunity for Donegal”

Local rail campaigners Into The West have welcomed last week’s announcement of Shared Island

Funding for rail in Northern Ireland – but have also expressed concern that it represents “a missed

opportunity for Donegal”.

The Shared Island Unit was established in 2021 by An Taoiseach’s office, with a remit to enhance

cooperation, connection and mutual understanding across the island. Since then its ‘Shared Island

Fund’ has allocated €1.5 billion towards projects intended to create a more connected, sustainable

and prosperous island. Its latest – and supposedly final – funding round was announced last

Tuesday, and includes a total of €230m for various rail projects. €93m of that is to be spent

extending DART services north from Dublin to Drogheda ; €34.5m is to continue the hourly Belfast

to Dublin rail service ; and almost €100m is for track renewal projects in Northern Ireland – €86m of

which is being spent on a 14 mile section of the Derry to Belfast railway line.

This last allocation has

raised eyebrows amongst rail campaigners Into The West – as it’s for work which Stormont is

already committed to and which is already contracted to begin in January 2027, just 6 months from

now. They have highlighted that this fiunding allocation sees Dublin pick up the bill for maintenance

work which NI Railways is already about to start, and raises questions about what will happen the

money it saves Stormont. And they have also expressed disappointment that Donegal has been

forgotten yet again in this latest Shared Island rail announcement.