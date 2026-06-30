Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Investigations after assault on a youth at the Finn Valley Show

Investigations are ongoing into an incident of assault which occurred on Saturday last at the Finn Valley Show in Killygordon.

At around 3pm, a male teenager suffered dental damage after he is believed to have been struck by a pellet or a similar object from a toy gun. At approx.

An appeal has been made to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station.

A particular appeal has been made to parents of children who attended the show to notify Gardaí if they were present when the incident occurred and if they have relevant information.

Those with mobile phone footage are also encouraged to contact Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Lisfannon beach
News

Gardai investigate phone theft from Lisfannon car park

30 June 2026
letterkenny garda station
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mobile phone stolen from van in Letterkenny

30 June 2026
gardai
News, Top Stories

Damage to work equipment at Kilmacrennan building site

30 June 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Information appeal after grave damage at Leck Cemetery

30 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Lisfannon beach
News

Gardai investigate phone theft from Lisfannon car park

30 June 2026
letterkenny garda station
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mobile phone stolen from van in Letterkenny

30 June 2026
gardai
News, Top Stories

Damage to work equipment at Kilmacrennan building site

30 June 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Information appeal after grave damage at Leck Cemetery

30 June 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Serious injuries following Buncrana assault

30 June 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigations after assault on a youth at the Finn Valley Show

30 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube