Investigations after assault on a youth at the Finn Valley Show

Investigations are ongoing into an incident of assault which occurred on Saturday last at the Finn Valley Show in Killygordon.

At around 3pm, a male teenager suffered dental damage after he is believed to have been struck by a pellet or a similar object from a toy gun. At approx.

An appeal has been made to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station.

A particular appeal has been made to parents of children who attended the show to notify Gardaí if they were present when the incident occurred and if they have relevant information.

Those with mobile phone footage are also encouraged to contact Gardaí.