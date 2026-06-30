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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Mobile phone stolen from van in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a black Samsung mobile phone from the glove box of a van at Upper Main Street, Letterkenny between 5.55 and 6.15 on the morning of Thursday last, June 25th,

No damage was caused.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have travelled along Main Street, Letterkenny between 5.30 and 6.30 on that date with a dash-cam to make the footage available to them. Any relevant information should be passed on to Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Garda Grainne Doherty offered this advice……………..

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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