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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Motorcyclist injured in Inishowen collision

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information after a motorcyclist was injured last week in Inishowen.

It happened on the R238 at Three Trees, Quigley’s Point shortly after 1pm on Wednesday last, June 24th.

The driver of the car was not injured, the motorcyclist was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for non-life threatening
injuries.

Gardai are urging  anyone who travelled between Muff and Quigley’s Point at around 1pm on that date with a dash-cam to make the
footage available to Gardaí. If anybody witnessed the collision, they’re asked to get in touch with Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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