Serious injuries following Buncrana assault

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred on Sunday last.

This happened at Main Street, Buncrana, at around 3:30am.

A man is reported to have been assaulted by another man at that location at that time.

He attended Letterkenny University Hospital following the incident to receive treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time with a dash-cam to make it available.

Those who witnessed the incident are urged to contact Buncrana Garda Station.