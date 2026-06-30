Sion Swifts FC confirms purchase of the Brae Field football pitches

Sion Swifts Football Club has confirmed the purchase of the Brae Field football pitches, marking a significant milestone in the Club’s ongoing development.

Meanwhile, their neighbours, Sion Mills Cricket Club, have secured the purchase of the Holm Field cricket pitches. The clubs say they look forward to working closely together to enhance and develop this shared sporting area for the benefit of the people of Sion Mills and the wider community.

Sion Swifts conclude they are currently progressing plans to develop the Brae site into a state-of-the-art facility that meets NIFL standards.

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Full statement –

Football is back at the Brae as Sion Swifts FC buys their home ground.

Sion Swifts Football Club is delighted to announce the purchase of the Brae

Field football pitches, marking a significant milestone in the Club’s ongoing

development.

The Club gratefully acknowledges the major grant funding from The Kathleen

Graham Trust in what turned out to be the Trust’s final major grant donation.

The Club also thanks Community Finance Ireland for their support and funding

which played a key role. We are pleased to share that our neighbours, Sion

Mills Cricket Club, have also secured the purchase of the Holm Field cricket

pitches. We look forward to working closely together to enhance and develop

this shared sporting area for the benefit of the people of Sion Mills and the

wider community.

Sion Swifts FC is currently progressing plans to develop the Brae site into a

state-of-the-art facility that meets NIFL standards. Proposed improvements

include an upgraded grass pitch, a 3G pitch, perimeter fencing, floodlighting,

and enhanced car parking. The Club is already working in partnership with S3

Consultants to help turn this vision into reality.

Ownership of the Brae creates new opportunities for the Club to access grant

funding that was previously unavailable. This will provide a strong platform for

long-term growth and sustainability across the Club.

We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has supported us throughout

this journey. Sion Swifts FC recognise the dedication and hard work of the

current Sion Swifts FC committee, who have invested countless hours into

making this project a reality. We also acknowledge all those who have

contributed to building the Club over the past 38 years and especially the

commitment of our players, volunteers and coaches.

This is a significant and positive development for Sion Mills and the wider

North-West football community. We have every expectation that our local

community and our elected representatives will fully support and engage with

us in making the most of this once-in-a-generation opportunity.