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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Attempted car theft at Ard Colmcille

Gardaí are investigating the attempted theft of a vehicle from Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny at approximately 5.10 on Wednesday evening last.

Two male youths were observed inside the car in question, while three other youths were waiting close by, two in dark clothing, and a female in a pink hoodie.

They left on foot in the direction of the Long Lane.

The car does not appear to have been damaged in order to gain entry, but damage was caused to the ignition.

Anyone who may have travelled in the area of Ard Colmcille or the surrounding areas with a dash-cam between 5pm and 5.30pm on that date is asked to make the footage available to Gardaí in Letterkenny.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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