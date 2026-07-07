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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Gardai investigate attempted car theft at Meadowbank, Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating the attempted theft of a vehicle in the area of Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny on Wednesday last, July 1st.

Between approximately 11.45 that morning  and 1.30 that afternoon, a car was parked in the area was entered and damage caused to the steering column, as well as the lock on the driver’s door.

Nothing was stolen from within the car.

If anybody travelled in that area with a dash-cam between those times, they’re asked ot make the footage available to them.

Any relevant information should be passed on to Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

The Garda Confidential Line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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