Man convicted of benefit fraud in Strabane

A man’s been sentenced for offences linked to benefit fraud in Strabane following an investigation led by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit.

53 year old Thomas Brown from the Strabane area was sentenced at Laganside Court for two counts of failing to declare a change of circumstances, and two counts of dishonestly making a false statement to obtain benefits.

Brown was handed a two-year custodial sentence, suspended for three years, and ordered to pay £30,000 compensation within two years.

A police inspector told the court that on Wednesday the 13th of February 2019, officers conducted a search of a property in the Strabane area where Brown was believed to have been residing.

As a result of the search, police located sums of cash stowed within the house, as well as a number of mobile phones and data storage devices.

Brown, who was in receipt of benefits for an apartment in the town, was questioned about his finances.

The inspector said their enquiries determined he was that he was not eligible for receiving this benefit, and bank transactions showed several thousands of pounds moving to and from his account every month.

He was subsequently reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

The court found that Brown dishonestly obtained, and financially benefited from benefits to which he was not entitled.