Derry man convicted of sexually abusing the child of a family friend in Donegal jailed for ten years

A County Derry man convicted of sexually abusing the child of a family friend has been jailed for ten years.

78 year old Seamus O’Hara, who does not accept the verdicts of the jury, turned to his victim prior to the judgee sitting for sentencing and said “Shame on you.”

Mr Justice Paul Burns later advised the woman to pay no heed to such remarks; he said that she had been vindicated by the jury’s verdict and that O’Hara is the one who should be ashamed.

He later said O’Hara had engaged in a “prolonged and orchestrated campaign of sexual abuse.”

The Central Criminal Court heard that O’Hara engaged in “grooming-type behaviour” of the young girl and had repeatedly sexually abused her as she slept alone on a sofa in his home.

O’Hara, of Irwin Avenue, Limavady, Derry, was convicted by a jury in March of this year of one count of rape and 35 counts of indecent assault of the young girl at his former family home in Donegal on dates between 1976 and 1983.

The child was aged between six and 12 at the time, while O’Hara was 29 when the abuse began.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Burns said the woman’s victim impact statement to the court made it clear to the court that the abuse has had a severe effect on her, not just as a young child but throughout her life.

James McGowan SC, defending asked the court that due to his age and health, O’Hara be allowed serve his sentence closer to Derry where his family lives.

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Full court report –

A Derry man convicted of sexually abusing the child of a family friend has been jailed for ten years.

Seamus O’Hara (78), who does not accept the verdicts of the jury, turned to his victim prior to the judge sitting for sentencing and said “Shame on you.”

Mr Justice Paul Burns later advised the woman to pay no heed to such remarks; he said that she had been vindicated by the jury’s verdict and that O’Hara is the one who should be ashamed.

He later said O’Hara had engaged in a “prolonged and orchestrated campaign of sexual abuse.”

The Central Criminal Court heard that O’Hara engaged in “grooming-type behaviour” of the young girl and had repeatedly sexually abused her as she slept alone on a sofa in his home.

In her victim impact statement, the woman told how the events of 50 years ago have continued to impact her: “The abuse has had a lasting and devastating effect on who I am and how I lived my life.”

O’Hara, of Irwin Avenue, Limavady, Derry, was convicted by a jury in March of this year of one count of rape and 35 counts of indecent assault of the young girl at his former family home in Donegal on dates between 1976 and 1983.

The child was aged between six and 12 at the time, while O’Hara was 29 when the abuse began.

O’Hara has four previous convictions in Ireland including assault of a garda, drink driving, and other road traffic offences. He also has convictions in Northern Ireland for drink driving, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, assault, theft and handling stolen property.

Passing sentence today (Wednesday), Mr Justice Burns said the woman’s victim impact statement to the court made it clear to the court that the abuse has had a severe effect on her, not just as a young child but throughout her life.

Mr Justice Burns said she was left feeling isolated and her mental health had been profoundly affected. He observed she continues to suffer the adverse effects of the abuse.

The judge observed the delay between reporting the abuse and the ultimate determination of the case had caused her distress but said he hoped the jury verdict would give her some closure.

Mr Justice Burns noted O’Hara had engaged in grooming type behaviour including attempts to undermine her relationship with her parents and inveigle his way into her trust.

He noted the issue of delay but said the accused had enjoyed many years free of accountability while the complainant was left to deal with the damage imposed on her.

In mitigation he took into account O’Hara’s age, health and work history.

Mr Justice Burns sentenced O’Hara to concurrent sentences totalling ten years imprisonment.

An investigating garda told Diarmuid Collins SC, prosecuting, that the sexual abuse occurred during overnight stays at O’Hara’s then home in Co Donegal. The woman described how she was repeatedly indecently assaulted at night by O’Hara as she slept on a sofa downstairs.

The court heard how O’Hara would act normally the following day and try to inveigle his way into the girl’s confidence and once bought her a doll.

Following a final incident of rap,e the abuse came to an end after she asked her parents if she could stay at home during future visits and they agreed.

The court heard the injured party subsequently turned to drink and drugs and received psychiatric care. The abuse later came to light when she told a doctor what had happened.

O’Hara was by then resident in Northern Ireland and did not initially volunteer to meet but ultimately surrendered to gardai.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said it was hard to explain the impact of the abuse which began 50 years ago at the hands of a trusted family friend. She said she had been completely broken by it and the impact on her had been profound and long lasting.

She outlined how she had tried to block it out and did anything to try and escape the memories.

She said her ability to trust had been affected and she found it difficult to feel safe. She struggles to sleep without medication. She said the memories have never left her and even when she is with other people she feels alone. She said she had buried the trauma for many years.

She said having to endure delays in the court process added to her distress.

James McGowan SC, defending, said O’Hara does not accept the jury verdict.

Counsel said his client was a father of six whose wife had died from cancer. He said O’Hara was now in a new relationship. He said he had a good work history and was now retired.

He said O’Hara had been treated recently for sepsis, spending some time in intensive care. He said the accused man has asked if he could serve his sentence closer to Derry where his family lives.

Mr McGowan asked the court that due to his age and health that his client’s time in custody will be difficult.