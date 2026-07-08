Doherty repeats call for fuel subsidies to be retained in light of new US attacks on Iran

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has again called for increases on excise duties to be frozen until at least October in light of comments today from US President Donald Trump declaring the ceasefire with Iran over. Deputy Doherty was speaking as the Dail debates proposed Seanad amendments to the Finance Bill.

In particular, Deputy Doherty told the Dail the phasing out of the Government’s fuel supports from will see the price of diesel increase by 32c and petrol by 27c at a time when people are under most pressure, and that needs to be stalled until the situation can be properly reviewed……….

You can listen to Deputy Doherty’s full contribution here –