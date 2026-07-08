Donegal among the counties with the highest number of road deaths in 2026

The Road Safety Authority says Saturday and Sunday nights remain high-risk times for crashes.

93 people have been killed on the roads so far this year, with counties Dublin, Donegal, Cork and Louth recording the highest number of fatalities in 2026.

Representatives from the RSA told the Oireachtas Transport Committee the increasing number of deaths is due to a rising population and more cars on the roads.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Alison Coleman, says men and younger drivers are at higher risk of being killed in a crash…………..