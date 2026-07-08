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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

McConalogue urges parents to engage with new special needs portal as Dail discussion boils over

The Taoiseach is accusing the Social Democrats of feigned outrage when it comes to special needs education.

It comes as a portal for parents to apply for special education classes was launched this week.

TD Holly Cairns says given many parents get support from teachers to access the portal, launching it during the summer doesn’t make sense.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin rejects her further assertion the Government is taking no proper action towards expanding special education………..

Meanwhile, Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue, is advising parents seeking a special class or a special school place for the 2027/2028 school year to engage with the NCSE Parents Notify online portal, which opened this week.

He says the Notify process provides a clear overview of the need for specialised placements and enables the sanctioning of special classes across Donegal in the future.

 

 

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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