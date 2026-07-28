Fixtures released for FAI third tier with Letterkenny, Bonagee & Cockhill involved



The fixtures for the inaugural season of the FAI National League have been released with the first set of games scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 29th.

The 15 founding clubs will partake in a truncated 2026 season before a fully formatted competition is rolled out in Spring 2027.

The 2026 season will see three groups of five teams play home and away matches across 10 rounds of games before the three group winners advance to the semi-finals, with the fourth spot reserved for the best-placed group runner-up. The winners from the semi-finals ties will face off in the FAI National League Final in November.

Group 1 will begin with Bonagee United taking on Home Farm DCU and Mervue United hosting Cockhill Celtic on Saturday, August 29th. Lucan United will be idle for the opening round of the season but they begin their campaign against Mervue United on Saturday, September 5th.

The opening fixtures in Group 2 will see Salthill Devon play Letterkenny Rovers with Mayo facing St. Francis at Umbro Park. TU Dublin’s first fray in the National League is in Round 2 when they host Salthill Devon at the TU Dublin Campus, Blanchardstown on September 5th.

CK United begin their Group 3 games against Newbridge Town at the SETU Carlow Sports Campus, while Villa are scheduled to play Killarney Celtic on the opening weekend. UCC Soccer get their season underway with an all-Munster clash as they head to Killarney Celtic’s Celtic Park in the second weekend of the season.

2026 FAI National League Fixtures

Round 1

Saturday, August 29th

Group 1 | Mervue United v Cockhill Celtic | Fahy’s Field | KO 15:00

Group 1 | Bonagee United v Home Farm DCU | Dry Arch Park | KO 17:00

Group 2 | Salthill Devon v Letterkenny Rovers | NFP Park | KO 15:00

Group 2 | Mayo v St. Francis | Umbro Park | KO 17:00

Group 3 | CK United v Newbridge Town | SETU Carlow Sports Campus | KO 14:00

Group 3 | Villa v Killarney Celtic | workLAB Connors Park | KO 17:00

Round 2

Saturday, September 5th

Group 1 | Lucan United v Mervue United | Copper Face Jacks Park | KO 15:00

Group 1 | Cockhill Celtic v Home Farm DCU | Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds | KO 17:00

Group 2 | TU Dublin v Salthill Devon | TU Campus, Blanchardstown | KO 14:00

Group 2 | Letterkenny Rovers v Mayo | Leckview Park | KO 16:00

Group 3 | Killarney Celtic v UCC Soccer | Celtic Park | KO 14:00

Group 3 | Newbridge Town v Villa | Station Road | KO 17:00

Round 3

Saturday, September 12th

Group 1 | Home Farm DCU v Mervue United | Whitehall Stadium | KO 14:00

Group 1 | Bonagee United v Lucan United | Dry Arch Park | KO 17:00

Group 2 | St. Francis v Letterkenny Rovers | John Hyland Park | KO 15:00

Group 2 | Mayo v TU Dublin | Umbro Park | KO 17:00

Group 3 | Killarney Celtic v CK United | Celtic Park | KO 14:00

Group 3 | Villa v UCC Soccer | workLAB Connors Park | KO 17:00

Round 4

Saturday, September 19th

Group 1 | Lucan United v Cockhill Celtic | Copper Face Jacks Park | KO 15:00

Group 1 | Mervue United v Bonagee United | Fahy’s Field | KO 15:00

Group 2 | TU Dublin v St. Francis | TU Campus, Blanchardstown | KO 14:00

Group 2 | Salthill Devon v Mayo | NFP Park | KO 15:00

Group 3 | CK United v Villa | SETU Carlow Sports Campus | KO 14:00

Group 3 | Newbridge Town v Killarney Celtic | Station Road | KO 17:00

Round 5

Saturday, September 26th

Group 1 | Home Farm DCU v Cockhill Celtic v | Whitehall Stadium | KO 14:00

Group 1 | Mervue United v Lucan United | Fahy’s Field | KO 15:00

Group 2 | St. Francis v Salthill Devon | John Hyland Park | KO 15:00

Group 2 | Letterkenny Rovers v TU Dublin | Leckview Park | KO 16:00

Group 3 | UCC Soccer v CK United | Mardyke Sports Grounds | KO 14:00

Group 3 | Villa v Newbridge Town | workLAB Connors Park | KO 17:00

Round 6

Saturday, October 3rd

Group 1 | Lucan United v Home Farm DCU | Copper Face Jacks Park | KO 15:00

Group 1 | Bonagee United v Mervue United | Dry Arch Park | KO 17:00

Group 2 | Salthill Devon v TU Dublin| NFP Park | KO 15:00

Group 2 | Mayo v Letterkenny Rovers | Umbro Park | KO 17:00

Group 3 | CK United v Killarney Celtic | SETU Carlow Sports Campus | KO 14:00

Group 3 | Newbridge Town v UCC Soccer | Station Road | KO 17:00

Round 7

Saturday, October 10th

Group 1 | Home Farm DCU v Bonagee United | Whitehall Stadium | KO 14:00

Group 1 | Cockhill Celtic v Lucan United | Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds | KO 17:00

Group 2 | TU Dublin v Mayo | TU Campus, Blanchardstown | KO 14:00

Group 2 | Letterkenny Rovers v St. Francis | Leckview Park | KO 16:00

Round 3 | Killarney Celtic v Newbridge Town | Celtic Park | KO 14:00

Round 3 | UCC Soccer v Villa | Mardyke Sports Grounds | KO 14:00

Round 8

Saturday, October 17th

Group 1 | Mervue United v Home Farm DCU | Fahy’s Field | KO 15:00

Group 1 | Bonagee United v Cockhill Celtic | Dry Arch Park | KO 17:00

Group 2 | St. Francis v TU Dublin | John Hyland Park | KO 15:00

Group 2 | Mayo v Salthill Devon | Umbro Park | KO 17:00

Group 3 | UCC Soccer v Killarney Celtic | Mardyke Sports Grounds | KO 14:00

Group 3 | Newbridge Town v CK United | Station Road | KO 17:00

Round 9

Saturday, October 24th

Group 1 | Lucan United v Bonagee United | Copper Face Jacks Park | KO 15:00

Group 1 | Cockhill Celtic v Mervue United | Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds | KO 17:00

Group 2 | TU Dublin v Letterkenny Rovers | TU Campus, Blanchardstown | KO 14:00

Group 2 | Salthill Devon v St. Francis | NFP Park | KO 15:00

Group 3 | CK United v UCC Soccer | SETU Carlow Sports Campus | KO 14:00

Group 3 | Killarney Celtic v Villa | Celtic Park | KO 14:00

Round 10

Saturday, October 31st

Group 1 | Home Farm DCU v Lucan United | Whitehall Stadium | KO 14:00

Group 1 | Cockhill Celtic v Bonagee United | Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds | KO 17:00

Group 2 | St. Francis v Mayo | John Hyland Park | KO 15:00

Group 2 | Letterkenny Rovers v Salthill Devon | Leckview Park | KO 16:00

Group 3 | UCC Soccer v Newbridge Town | Mardyke Sports Grounds | KO 14:00

Group 3 | Villa v CK United | workLAB Connors Park | KO 17:00