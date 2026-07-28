Two arrested in Derry on suspicion of burglary and fraud by false represenation

Two men aged 50 and 63 were arrested on suspicion of burglary and of fraud by false representation in Derry today.

This follows a report of burglary in Omagh and of suspicious activity in Castlederg earlier this year.

The police operation included searches of two addresses in Derry’s City side and forms part of an investigation into a burglary reported at a property in the Main Street area of Drumquin during June and of a number of men acting suspiciously that same day around a number of businesses and a school in the Castlederg area.

The two men remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.