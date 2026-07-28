Letterkenny Surgical Hub going to design stage

HSE West and North West has confirmed that a design team has been appointed for the new Surgical Hub and Ambulatory Hub Development at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The new two-theatre surgical hub will be located beside the existing hospital building, along with the addition of 30 ambulatory day oncology chairs, 15 of which will be new.

It is anticipated that the design team will commence the design stages in August, with a view towards lodging planning documents in the second quarter of next year.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says this is a very important day…………..

Pic – Brónach Furphy, HSE Capital & Estates, Jordan Barrow, HSE Capital & Estates, Mohammed Ul-Haq, HLM Architects, Kevin Jackson- Kevin Jackson Architects, Shane Graham, HSE Capital & Estates, Kevin O’Neill, HLM Architects and Jane Harris- Kevin Jackson Architects at Letterkenny University Hospital following the appointment of a design team for the new Ambulatory Hub.

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Statement in full –

Media Release

HSE West and North West announce appointment of design team for new Surgical Hub and Ambulatory Oncology Development at Letterkenny University Hospital

28th July 2026

HSE West and North West is pleased to announce a design team has been appointed for the new Surgical Hub and Ambulatory Hub Development at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Design Team led by Architects HLM & Kevin Jackson Architects, will soon commence the design stages of the Ambulatory Hub development which will comprise a Surgical Hub and Ambulatory Oncology at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The new two-theatre surgical hub will be located beside the existing hospital building, along with the addition of 30 ambulatory day oncology chairs (15 new and 15 replacement). This dual investment will enhance both surgical and cancer treatment services in Donegal.

The design of the new surgical hub will allow for future vertical expansion, addressing the long-term need for additional bed capacity in the region. A full Development Control Plan (DCP) for the Letterkenny University Hospital site has been commissioned to guide the sequencing of future developments.

It is anticipated that the design team will commence the design stages in August 2026 with planning anticipated to be lodged in Q2 2027. Plans for the new surgical hub located in Sligo are also progressing.

Dermot Monaghan, Integrated Healthcare Area Manager, Donegal said “This is very positive news for Letterkenny University Hospital. The new facility will be an important addition to LUH and to the people that avail of its services.”