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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

‘No proposal to downgrade the voluntary fire service on Arranmore Island’ – Council

Donegal County Council say that there is ‘no proposal to downgrade the voluntary fire service on Arranmore Island’.

In a statement to Highland Radio News the council says it remains committed to supporting the island’s Fire Brigade and is now recruiting new volunteers.

The Council says national policy for inhabited offshore islands focuses on community fire safety measures, including smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, training and public information.

It says those measures are already in place on the island, with a second phase of the fire safety scheme now underway that will see smoke detectors installed in every accessible home.

The Council says the Arranmore voluntary fire brigade will continue to be supported through recruitment and training, adding that the level of support provided exceeds national policy requirements.

The five-member brigade is equipped with a midi fire appliance and, according to the Council, its firefighters have completed specialist training to deal with both offensive and defensive firefighting. Two members are also trained as Emergency First Responders.

With one firefighter recently retired and another expected to retire later this year, the Council says five people have already come forward to join the brigade, with suitability assessments now being organised.

It also points out that because the firefighters are volunteers, island residents are not charged for fire service call-outs.

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